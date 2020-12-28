Soleimani's assassination made "Soleimani's School" immortal in history

Undoubtedly, the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani was the stupidest act of the US terrorist president, Kanani tweeted.

He continued that Soleimani's assassination made his name and character immortal, and more importantly, perpetuated the "Soleimani School" in history.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnenglish