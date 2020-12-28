AFC says Iran among final bidders for Asian Cup 2027

The AFC announced that the four Member Associations that remain in contention to host the AFC’s flagship competition are the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The AFC confirmed that the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) has withdrawn from the bidding process for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

"All four Member Associations had submitted their Bid Books for the tournament within the stipulated deadline and in the interest of conducting a fair and transparent Bidding Process, the AFC is for the first time providing, for the benefit of fans, members of the media and all stakeholders of Asian football, the opportunity to access the proposals on the-AFC.com.”

China is to host the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023.

