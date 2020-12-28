COVID-19 kills 121 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 121 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 54,814.

Some 5,908 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 798 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 960,751 patients out of a total of 1,206,373 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,174 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,460,422 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

