Afghan political party leader decries General Soleimani's assassination “blatant violation of international law”

Speaking to IRNA few days ahead of the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani, the Afghan politician said that the terror attack is not forgivable by any means and has to be prosecuted at international bodies.

He reiterated that the assassination of the Iranian general was condemned by most of the world countries, even by some of the US traditional allies.

The US government, as a symbol of state terrorism, assassinated General Soleimani in an international criminal action for the fear from his courageous anti-terrorism acts, Pedram said.

He described the US government as the root cause of the greatest evils of human society and state terrorism as the country’s President Donald Trump admitted to the heinous crime.

The US criminal acts is not limited to Iran, Pedram said, adding that the US state terrorism is becoming globalized.

The Americans have committed acts of state terrorism in Afghanistan, Middle East, Latin America, and any other county they could, he said.

Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

