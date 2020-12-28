JCPOA returns to path of diplomacy

The victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential elections and his upcoming administration’s plan to return to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), opened a window for returning to the path of diplomacy and implementing the agreement.

Foreign ministers of China, France, Russia, Britain, Germany, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy as well as Iran's foreign minister held a meeting on December 21, discussing the revival of the JCPOA and the issue of the United States’ return to the accord.

The JCPOA signatories reaffirmed their commitment to the deal, stressing the need for full and effective implementation of the international accord by all sides and dealing with the current challenges of its implementation, including the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

The ministers highlighted the importance of the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as the only independent and impartial body mandated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to monitor and verify non-proliferation commitments under the JCPOA.

They further stated that the JCPOA which has been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 remains a key element in the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The participants of the December meeting also tried to propose maximum conditions in order to use them as a tool to get at least minimum privilege in future negotiations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned Iran that the opportunity is the last chance to maintain the JCPOA and it should not be missed.

Dominic Raab, UK Foreign Secretary, urged Iran not to expand its nuclear program, because, as he believes, doing such an act would destroy the opportunity to revive the JCPOA.

In response to the warnings, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that this is the last opportunity for three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) to revive the nuclear agreement.

However, the current trend shows that the December meeting of the remaining signatories to the JCPOA has paved the way for both sides to declare their stances and speed up the process of future negotiations.

The United States’ return to the JCPOA and the lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions would get the agreement back on track, but it should be mentioned that Europe and the US would try to put into consideration new demands.

