Forty-Seven was given the prizes for best sound design (Ramin Abolsedgh) and best cinematography (Hashem Moradi).

Abolsedgh is among very few Iranians to have received an international prize for sound design.

Forty-Seven is an episodic story about three middle-aged women from three social classes who somehow affect each other's lives on the longest night of the year. The story is mainly about violations against women.

