Some 48 Americans accused of assassination of Martyr Soleimani

Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted that "we hope to witness a judicial ruling and influential judicial actions in this regard in the near future".

Based on information obtained from judiciary officials, six states have been given letter rogatory so far and the Iran judiciary is pursuing the assassination of Soleimani, he further noted.

Hard revenge is on the agenda of Iran and it will be done in a proper way, he went on to say that.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

