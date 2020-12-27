Iranian students leading at Asian University Chess Championship

The boys section of the event started on Sunday morning with the participation of 48 chess players, in which the Iranian team ranked first with 7.5 points at the end of the third round. Mongolia and Indonesia ranked second and third with 7 and 6.5 points.

The most effective member of the team was Khalil Mousavi who defeated his rivals in all three matches.

The 2020 Asian University Chess Championship is hosted online by the National University Sports Federation with the help of the Chess Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The event will be held December 27-29.

The 2020 Asian University Chess Championship-Girls came to an end on December 17 with Iran ranking third.

