COVID-19 kills 119 more people in Iran

Tehran, Dec 27, IRNA – Some 119 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 54,693, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Some 5,502 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 530 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 951,860 patients out of a total of 1,200,465 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,212 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,407,400 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

