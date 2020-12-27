Iranian film “Narges Mast” awarded at Indian festival

Majid Derakhshani, composer, who had made the music of the film, was awarded for best music for a long film.

The special award of the jury also went to Jalaleddin Dorri, the director of “Narges Mast”.

Saeed Poursamimi, Mitra Hajjar, Mehdi Pakdel, Hooman Barghnavard, Siamak Safari, Amir-Hossein Modarres, Matin Sotoudeh, Negar Abedi, Behnam Qorbani, Mojgan Akhlaghi, Hasti Farahi, and Mehdi Farajvand are among the cast of the film.

The story of “Narges Mast” is about the life of an old Tar player who practices music with a group of youngsters and has discussions with them. He sometimes imagines them as great musicians of Iran.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish