Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 27

--- Leader congratulates Christians, Muslims on Christmas

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei congratulated all Christians and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary.

“I congratulate all Christians and Muslims of the world, particularly our Christian compatriots, on the birth anniversary of Prophet #Jesus Christ, the Messiah (PBUH),” the Leader said in a tweet on Friday.

--Iran’s 10-month exports to five European states up 7%: TCCIMA

Iran’s exports to five European countries during January-October amounted to €493.7 million, indicating a seven percent growth year-on-year.

According to figures by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Germany was Iran’s top export destination having imported €223.1 worth of products during the ten-month period.

-- Iran produces 85% of oil industry equipment domestically: IOIEMA chairman

Iran is currently capable of manufacturing 85% of the oil industry equipment despite being under the harshest sanctions ever in the past four decades, said the chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian Oil Industry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IOIEMA) on Saturday.

Majid Mohammadpour added as stressed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei the implementation of the Resistance Economy policies is required to be the priority of all Iranian organizations.

--Climbers Killed in Tehran Mountains After Heavy Snow

At least eight climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran’s capital Tehran after heavy snowfall and a blizzard, reports said on Saturday.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact the authorities, they said. Local news agency reports said the number of people unaccounted for could be as high as 12. Search and rescue efforts were halted for the night and would resume on Sunday, the report added.

--Iran Futsal Unchanged in World Futsal Ranking

Iran futsal team is still sixth in the latest Futsal World Ranking published. Team Melli remained unchanged in the ranking with 1609 points and is the best Asian team.

Spain leads the standing with 1808, followed by Brazil with 1803 points.

Argentina is third with 1694 points. Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

--Ministry Reports Lowest Virus Deaths Since September

Iran has extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities in an effort to sustain a recent fall in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, an official said on Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said that a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., already in place in 108 so-called "orange” or medium-risk cities, will be extended to lower-risk "yellow” cities.

The curfew, during which there is a ban on the use of private cars to reduce the level of contacts between people, resulted in nearly 100,000 fines on one night in the past week.

--E3 forced to back down

The nuclear law passed by the Iranian Parliament has forced the West to change course on Iran in the nuclear issue, Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says.

Amouei said he believes that there are signs that the Western parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – have put aside their preconditions and claims.

“We are currently witnessing signs of a change in the behavior of the Europeans but they are still far from our demands. Therefore, the Parliament will seriously pursue the implementation of the strategic law on lifting sanctions,” Amouei told Iran’s Parliament news agency ICANA.

--Iran warns Israel against any aggression

In a stark warning to Israel, Tehran has said it will give a “strong and massive” response to any Israeli aggression against Iran’s national interests, according to Aljazeera.

“Israel must know that our response to aggression against our national security will be strong and massive,” Aljazeera quoted an Iranian official as saying on Saturday afternoon.

“Israel is looking for excuses to drag the region into a tension that creates chaos in the last days of the Trump presidency,” the official told Aljazeera.

--Jiroft culture: a ‘missing link’ of the Bronze Age

Jiroft, a fertile plain situated in Iran’s Kerman province, is a splendid cradle of civilization, which dates from the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC). Geological factors have led to it being overlooked for years by tourists and archeologists, who have generally been more interested in Mesopotamia some 1,000 km away.

Jiroft is surrounded by mountains on three sides, rising some 4,000 meters high. Many Iranian and foreign experts see the findings in Jiroft as signs of civilization as great as Sumer and ancient Mesopotamia.

In the very early 21st century, rounds of heavy flood along the Halil River swept the topsoil off thousands of previously unknown tombs and led to the discovery of many artifacts believed by archeologists to belong to the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC).

