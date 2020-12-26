Roadmap for joint Iranian-Iraqi cooperation drawn up for a five-year period: Minister

In a virtual meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Adel Al-Rikabi, he added that given the good and long-standing relations between the two countries, the enemies' attempts to create differences will always fail.

Iran has always been alongside Iraqi people and government in fighting terrorism, he said, noting that martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes made the bonds between the two nations further stronger.

He hoped that enhancement of cooperation between the two powerful governments of Iran and Iraq would help promote peace and tranquility in the region.

Al-Rikabi, for his part, expressed pleasure over the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, hoping that with the subsidence of coronavirus, the two countries would be able to increase the areas of cooperation with the friendly and brotherly Iran and ensure common interests of the two countries.

Noting that Iran-Iraq relations are historic, he added that at a time when Iraq was facing many problems and crises, Iran's stances on these events haves always been excellent and it has supported the Iraqi people in the fight against terrorism.

Iran and Iraq have rich economic and human resources, and this can lead to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Iraqi minister said.

