Iranian filmmaker wins best award of BaNeFF

Hamedan, Dec 26, IRNA – Iranian short film "Dream Haulers" received an award at the 10th edition of the Balkan New Film Festival known as BaNeFF in Sweden.

The film directed by Farzaneh Ghaemi won the Best Experimental Short Film Award at the 10th edition of Balkan New Film Festival.

In an interview with IRNA reporter on Saturday, Director-General of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Hamedan province Ahmad Reza Ehsani said that this festival, which is one of the organizers of the Swedish Film Institute, is held every year from December 7th to 21st in Stockholm, Sweden.

The director’s film debut "A’la" has already participated and won different accolades at international festivals.

