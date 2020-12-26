Iran's Ministry of Intelligence dismisses media hype on Afghan nationals

Pointing to the spread of some fake news and rumors against Afghan nationals on social media and cyberspace, warning and creating fear for the Afghan nationals in the society, the information center of the Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement that the publication of such news by the Ministry of Intelligence is not correct.

The statement emphasized that the only authentic information of the ministry's news is the Center for Public Relations and Information of the Intelligence Ministry.

As announced by the Intelligence Ministry, the only origin for any news, announcements, and alerts related to the ministry of intelligence will be published on WWW.Vaja. ir.

3266**2050

