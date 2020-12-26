Imposing sanctions on healthcare, political extortion: French analyst

Didier Billion deputy director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) told IRNA in an exclusive interview that the anti-Iran sanction campaign imposed by the United States is not acceptable at all, adding that issues concerning human lives and healthcare should not be targeted under any circumstances.

Thierry Coville, another member of the IRIS, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, also criticized the United States' hypocritical policy, because the Trump administration alleged the Iranian health sector is exempted from sanctions, the analyst further urged the European states to find effective ways to stand against US extraterritorial embargo on Iran.

Billion, author of the 2013 article "Iran is not the axis of evil," also noted that US President-elect Joe Biden intends to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, because he favors multilateralism; so, he would try to distance from his successor Donald Trump's foreign policy.

The doctor in political sciences, however, said that Biden wants to include issues, which have not been pointed to at the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the Iranian officials underlined time and again that other subjects are not on their agenda to discuss with the signatories of the international accord; so, the upcoming US president would face stumbling blocks in the way of reviving the agreement.

Referring to the European side's determination on preserving the JCPOA, Billion argued that the Europeans are not capable of safeguarding their independence in the face of the United States. Although, there is no need to be pessimistic about Europe's intention to initiate real talks with Iran to revive the deal, he stipulated.

According to the political analyst, the Europeans like other nations are tired of unilateral policies of the Trump administration; therefore, they have welcomed his failure in the 2020 US presidential election.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he accepted that the Western governments have shown double standard when it came to condemning the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near capital city of Tehran on 27 November 2020, noting that the Israeli intelligence agencies were behind the terrorist act and that their main objective is that they want to put pressure on Iran.

