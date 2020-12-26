Rouhani: Government spares no single second to thwart sanctions

Rouhani made the remarks speaking about the US move to create obstacles to provide COVID-19 vaccine.

At the national anti-coronavirus meeting in Tehran, the President added that the government spares no effort to thwart the sanctions as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ordered to do so.

The government is fighting for any money which comes into the country or a commodity is exported.

Elaborating on situation of coronavirus in the country at the present time, the President said he is so happy to see that Iran has no red or orange zones thanks to the second lockdown and the round-the-clock efforts by the medical personnel and the related activities being done nationwide.

President Rouhani made it clear that the anti-coronavirus meeting is being held at least every week since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago.

Further, he stressed the need to keep the current lockdown steady as it is an important factor in fighting the virus.

The President cautioned against the UK new variant corona virus that rapidly spreading compared with the former COVID-19 cases.

At his remarks, the President advised fellow citizens to use face mask as a national duty.

Criticizing the propaganda against the government's anti-coronavirus plans, the President said Iran is involved in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines; meanwhile, the country has made efforts to buy the vaccines from abroad.

He censured the United States for creating obstacles for Iran to buy vaccines.

Coronavirus has killed over 1,750,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 54,000.

