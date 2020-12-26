Iran, Azerbaijan usher in new chapter of cooperation

After the end of conflicts in Karabakh, Tehran hosted Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev.

Bayramov visit to Tehran took place after the recent developments in Southern Caucasus and end of conflict in Karabakh, a new situation happened in the region.

Recent developments in Karabakh both during crisis and in post-crisis era indicated rationality and foresight in conduct of both Iran and Azerbaijan republic.

Iran emphasizes the need for a permanent political solution to the crisis in the framework of good-neighborliness policy and welcomes liberation of occupied areas.

In a meeting with Shahin Mustafayev, Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said Iran has always believed that differences between countries, especially neighbors, should be resolved through negotiations, and that war could in no way replace political settlement of the dispute.

It is necessary to avoid any action or movement that causes misunderstanding and creates grounds for strained relations with others, Vaezi reiterated.

Nagorno-Karabakh crisis after almost a three-decade silence, was over and created a new security and political atmosphere in the South Caucasus.

This crisis, which is known as the frozen crisis in the international relations literature, had the potential to become active.

In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with Bayramov, voiced satisfaction with the end of the conflict and the release of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and establishment of a ceasefire.

