Guangdong of China, Iran's leading partner with $4.5 billion trade

According to The Consulate General of Iran in Guangzhou, Hossein Darvishi Motavali made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the International Trade Promotion Council (CCPIT) Feng Lisho in Guangdong.

Motavali called for enhanced cooperation of Guangdong with state and private sectors in Iran, such as the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, the Organization for Trade Development, the Free Zones and other entities.

At the meeting, Iranian Consulate General in Guangzhou pointed out that the availability of commercial cooperation, encouraging the Chinese companies to invest in different sectors, as well as suitable industrial, technological and efficient infrastructure, and considered Iran a suitable site for manufacturing and exporting Chinese companies in order to produce and export to the region's countries, including the Middle East, West Asia, Central Asia, and even Europe.

Chairman of the International Trade Promotion Council (CCPIT) Feng Lisho for his part, called for enhanced trade and economic cooperation in the region, expressed his readiness to encourage companies to participate in joint venture investments with Iran in various sectors including manufacturing medicines, household appliances and electronics.

The companies in China's Guangdong are famous in China and the world, and we can create industrial parks in Iran with participation of Chinese companies and investors.

