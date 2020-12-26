Another group of Iranian fishermen released in Pakistan

The Iranian Consulate General in Karachi has said that following the diplomatic efforts of the mission, 14 Iranian sailors and fishermen, who were arrested by Pakistani Maritime Security Forces for entering the country’s territorial waters released and left for Tehran from Karachi airport on an Iranian flight.

In the last two years, 75 fishermen and a total of 90 Iranian citizens have been released from Pakistani jails and returned back to Iran with the continuous efforts of the Consulate General in Karachi.

Ahmad Mohammadi the Iranian Consul General in Karachi, said in his meetings with Pakistani officials, he requested the local authorities to be more lenient with the negligence of Iranian fishermen and instead of arresting them guide them to return back to Iranian territorial waters.

He called on the owners of the boats and the dear Iranian fishermen to be more careful and avoid approaching the international waters because the administrative process in Pakistan is complicated and the work of releasing imprisoned Iranian prisoners takes months.

