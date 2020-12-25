Official: 132 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari added that 54,404 citizens out of a total 1,183,182 people infected with the deadly virus have passed away in the country so far.

She pointed out that 1,189,203 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals up until now.

The official noted that 6,021 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 906 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,345 other COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

