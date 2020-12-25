No evidence of new COVID variant spread into Iranian borders: Health official

Speaking to IRNA, Mohraz said that Iran is launching facilities to update data about the coronavirus so as to monitor how it may be changing – what is carried out in developing countries.

She said that what is certain is that the new COVID variant, which was first recognized in the UK, would not cause a more severe disease and will only lead to an increase in transmission.

It seems that the emergence of the new variant will leave no impact on the efficiency of the already made vaccines, the official said.

