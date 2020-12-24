Bosnia keen on bolstering trade relations with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sarajevo Reza Qelichkhan, she hailed bilateral relations, saying that the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina will never forget Iran's assistance to the country during the hard days of the 1990s, and its memory will remain in the country's history.

There are various economic areas for cooperation, including participation in infrastructure projects and tourism development between the two countries, she said.

"Fortunately, political consultations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been held and we must use this framework to find new areas of cooperation," she said.

Qelichkhan, for his part, reiterated Iran's stable stance of supporting the country's territorial integrity and independence under a democratic establishment, saying that Iran will strongly support the government of this country.

"We must use all our capacities to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and despite the current coronavirus conditions, efforts in the field will continue," he said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish