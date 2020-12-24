Money transfer license issued for purchase of coronavirus vaccine: Rabiei

In his tweeter account, he hailed government's follow ups, saying that eventually, a bank issued license to transfer money for buying vaccine.

At this stage, 200 million euros have been allocated and CBI will provide foreign exchange resources for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine as much as necessary, he said.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdonnaser Hemmati earlier on Thursday reassured the Iranian people that the problem for buying the vaccine would soon be resolved.

He said that preliminary agreement was obtained from a bank in Korea on Thursday and the order to pay for the vaccine was issued.

