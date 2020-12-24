President Rouhani: Jesus Christ’s virtues can help solve social challenges

Rouhani made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the leader of the Catholic Church Pope Francis on the occasion of Christmas, adding that analyzing the prophet's lifestyle, which entailed endless kindness and tolerance, can lead to removal of today's social and cultural challenges.

It can also pave the way to getting rid of difficulties and finding a path towards human perfection, he noted.

Jesus Christ is a messenger of monotheism, love, and harbinger of freedom and freedom-seeking souls, he further noted.

Rouhani expressed the hope that on the occasion of the birth of Christ and by the advent of the new year, everyone would witness defeat of the COVID-19, experience happiness in their lives and advocate the spread of peace and security around the world.

From Allah, I ask for the health and success of his honor and the happiness and prosperity of all the people in the globe, He stated.

Also, in separate congratulatory messages to the leaders of global states, Rouhani congratulated the Christmas.

Today's world is facing numerous social, cultural, economic, and political crises, he pointed out.

He went on to say that it is necessary that heads of the countries take initiatives to get out of the crises, as well as to speed up the fight against the coronavirus and return human life to normal, in light of their shared will and efforts, with regional and global cooperation.

