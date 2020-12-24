Iran recognizing only Quds as capital of Palestine: Official

Amir Abdollahian noted that Netanyahu's fate is over and the Zionists have no future in the region.

He described the normalization of relations between the heads of several Arab countries with the Israeli regime as a ridiculous show, adding that the only result of the Zionist presence in the region is the escalation of insecurity which will have consequences for everyone.

Nowadays, Zionists are in the worst domestic political situation, and the political impasse within the Zionist regime and weakness and fear against resistance are the two major components of the fake regime, he underscored.

Iran has always welcomed comprehensive cooperation based on the principles of neighborhood and brotherhood, Amir Abdollahian stated.

The regional states must rely on their common power and never forget the evil and occupying nature of Zionists and their American supporters, he further noted.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish