152 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours: Official

Sadat Lari added that 54,308 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 924,685 people out of a total of 1,183,182 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 6,178 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 924 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,371 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

