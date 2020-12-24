Pres. Rouhani: Iran to continue resistance even if economic war lasts 30 years

Speaking in the ceremony to inaugurate petrochemical projects, President Rouhani said today 28 thousand billion tomans worth projects were inaugurated, which showed the power of Iran and was a hard blow to the world arrogance.

Rouhani said that banking and oil sections were the main sections targeted on a daily basis by the enemy in the economic war and thank God they are standing tall.

He added that the economic war is reaching its end and the one who was the wicked commander of the war is going through his last political days, but the people of Iran will be alive for ever and will be victorious as they have always been all through the history.

He said that despite all the sanctions, the government of Iran has doubled the country’s production of petrochemicals – from 50 to 100 million tons.

He added that the revenue of Iran through petrochemicals has increased from 11 to 25 billion dollars.

He also pointed out that Iran is no longer an importer of gasoline; it is now an exporter.

Regarding the US sanctions, he said that the end of US sanctions against Iran will mean the end of its crimes and inhumane acts.

He also said the nuclear deal is in the interest of the people of the world.

President Rouhani inaugurated three national petrochemical projects in western provinces of Iran on Thursday.

President Rouhani inaugurated the projects through video-conferencing in Ilam, Hamedan, and West Azerbaijan provinces in the 38th series of inauguration ceremonies. The projects were worth 28 thousand billion tomans.

With these projects being opened, 900 thousand tons will be added to petrochemical products of Iran a year.

The second phase of Ilam Petrochemical Company was implemented with domestic knowledge. The ancillary services were inaugurated by President Rouhani in 2013 as the first phase of the project.

The productions of the company will be 439 million dollars.

Hegmataneh petrochemical company opened in Hamedan, western Iran, will produce medical-grade PVC and medical-grade granule. 221 billion tomans and 29 million dollars were invested for the project, which will add 45 thousand tons to Iran’s petrochemical production.

20% of the project was implemented by domestic providers and 80%, mostly machinery, were provided from other countries.

The third project opened today was potassium sulfate plan in Urmia petrochemical company (UPC), which will have a revenue of $25 million for Iran. 95% of the project was implemented by Iranian engineers in less than 24 months.

The six projects opened in the past nine months have reached Iran’s petrochemical productions from 66 to 76 million tons a year.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish