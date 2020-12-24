Iran thanks filmmakers for trusting online screening in Cinema Verite

Entezami made the appreciation at the closing ceremony on the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival "Cinema Verite" held in Tehran.

At the ceremony, the senior cinematic official hailed those who were in charge of holding the festival as they did well to "keep the light of the festivals on."

Further, Entezami appreciated the juries and all who helped hold the festival well.

Organizing virtual festival due to the pandemic was a serious risk taken by those who were in charge of holding Cinema Verite fest; they took the risk to not let the light of festivals be turned off, Entezami noted.

He highlighted the key role of festivals in identifying skills and capabilities.

Speaking about the present critical conditions caused after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, Entezami said the pandemic created an opportunity to make use of capacities; the capacities which could not be seen in the pre-pandemic era.

The conditions led to "convergence between art and industry," he noted.

At the end of his remarks, Entezami said that this style of holding festivals can continue in the post-pandemic era.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 1,720,000 worldwide since its outbreak a year ago, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually.

Many foreign documentarians and cinematographers have held master classes and workshops at the festival.

Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam was the secretary of the international event.

Earlier, the secretary delivered a speech to the closing ceremony and said the virtual event opened a window to the new world and was a continuation of making development and sharing experiences.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish