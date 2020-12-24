President Rouhani opens three national petrochemical projects

He inaugurated the projects through video-conferencing in Ilam, Hamedan, and West Azerbaijan provinces.

This is the 38th phase of the inaugurations series of big national projects during his administration.

The projects are worth 28 thousand billion tomans.

900 thousand tons will be added to petrochemical products of Iran per year with these new inaugurations.

The second phase of Ilam Petrochemical Company was implemented with domestic knowledge. The ancillary services were inaugurated by President Rouhani in 2013 as the first phase of the project.

The productions of the company will be 439 million dollars.

Hegmataneh petrochemical company in Hamedan, western Iran, will produce medical-grade PVC and medical-grade granule. 221 billion tomans and 29 million dollars were invested on the project, which will add 45 thousand tons to Iran’s petrochemical production.

The third project opened today was potassium sulfate plan in Urmia petrochemical company (UPC), which will bring the country a revenue of $25 million. 95% of the project was implemented by Iranian engineers in less than 24 months.

The six projects opened in the past nine months increased Iran’s petrochemical productions from 66 to 76 million tons a year.

