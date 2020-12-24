Pres. Rouhani: Iran a huge economic workshop now despite sanctions

During the inauguration ceremony of national petrochemical projects in three Iranian provinces of Ilam, West Azarbaijan and Hamedan on the occasion of the 38th week of the national jump in production, President Rouhani said that the national power shows its strength today since all Iranians have joined hands to pave the ground for great successes.

Rouhani further underlined that "when we witness this enormous industry in the country, actually, we distinguish the power of the Iranian people who are a great nation and capable of doing great developments in all fields, including in industrial sector."

No one could dare to threaten the big nation, because Iranians showed they will not succumb to the plots of the enemies, the chief executive emphasized.

