Jump in Iran’s petrochemical production amid sanctions, COVID-19

This year can be called the year of small and big inaugurations in petrochemical industry. Some 17 petrochemical projects have been set to become operational this year. Of them six projects have already been inaugurated, which have increased Iran's petrochemical capacity by 10 million tons.

Three petrochemical projects will be inaugurated in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the form of a video conference. The petrochemical projects are expected to add 900,000 tons to the petrochemical production capacity.

The first project to become operational tomorrow is the second phase of the Ilam Petrochemical Plant, which has been manufactured by Iranian experts. The olefin unit of the plant is going to produce 750,000 tons of ethylene, propylene, pyrolysis gasoline and liquid fuel per year.

The second petrochemical project that will become operational on Thursday is the potassium sulfate project in the Orumiyeh Petrochemical Complex. This project is projected to bring 25.2 million dollars for Iran annually.

The Hegmataneh Petrochemical Plant is the third project to be inaugurated by President Rouhani, which will increase Iran’s petrochemical production capacity by 45,000 tons.

Some 29 million dollars have been invested in building of this project and it will produce PVC and granule for medical usages.

The government also plans to kick off 28 other projects, many of them have already seen work begin and some have progressed by 30 percent.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish