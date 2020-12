"The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season," he added.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on Dec 25.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish