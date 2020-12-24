Iran terms US accusations as fake, baseless

Khatibzadeh said that such repetitive, fake, baseless, and made-up accusations go with the framework of White House’s usual blame game which is done with the purpose of shadowing Trump's current dire conditions.

Rejecting the accusations, he said Iran has repeatedly slammed attacking diplomatic and residential places.

He said that in this specific issue, the fingers are pointed to the US and its partners and allies in the region that are trying to increase tension and sedition.

He went on to say that as said before, Iran’s response to US terrorism is overt, brave, and at its same level, so the US regime would rather use more believable scenarios to justify its sedition.

Warning the US president, he advised him to stay clear of creating tension and dangerous adventurism on the last days of his residence in the White House.

He added that Iran considers the US administration responsible for the consequences of “any unwise move” in the current condition.

