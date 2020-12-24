Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 24

** IRAN DAILY

Rouhani: Fate awaiting Trump no better than ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam’s

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday drew a parallel between the hostile policies of outgoing US President Donald Trump and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein for waging wars on Iran, saying the American leader will eventually not fare much better than the former Iraqi dictator.

UN, Russia, China back upholding JCPOA

The European Union on Tuesday said there is “no positive alternative” to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.





Iran rejects renegotiation of JCPOA as ‘absolutely not acceptable’

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations rejected as “absolutely not acceptable” any proposal for the renegotiation of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

Daily Corona Deaths Lowest Since Mid-September

Iran recorded 153 overnight fatalities on Wednesday, its lowest daily death count since mid-September, as the third wave of infections subsided across the nation.

Glimmer of Hope in Bond Market

The government sold bonds worth 48.8 trillion rails ($195 million) at an auction on Tuesday — a sizable growth compared to previous auctions. It was the highest weekly sale since Sept. 13 and a whopping 240% growth compared to previous week when the government generated 14.8 trillion rials ($58m).

EU Top Importer of Iran's Caviar

Close to 1.21 tons of caviar worth $624.294 were exported from Iran during the eight months to Nov. 20, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration reported.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Russia and China may need to clarify their security initiatives

As tensions soared in the region over the past months, Russia and China presented initiatives to maintain stability and deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf but they have not provided details about their initiatives, a move that deprived observers and politicians in the region from thoroughly examining the Russian and Chinese initiatives.

Iran terms as ‘unacceptable’ any proposal to revise, renegotiate or extend JCPOA

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has rejected as “unacceptable” any proposal to revise, renegotiate or extend the 2015 nuclear pact as contrary to UN Security Council resolution 2231.

Iran’s non-oil trade stands at $52b in 9 months

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20) stood at $52 billion, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The total volume of the country’s no

