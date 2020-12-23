UNESCO registers founder of Iran's Wado Karate as Living Human Treasury

Aqamiri is the founder of Wado Karate in Iran, which is one of the four main styles in Karate.

Meanwhile, the art of miniature in a joint case involving Iran, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was registered as the 15th intangible heritage of Iran in UNESCO during the 15th UNESCO World Intangible Heritage Committee.

Five veteran artists of the original art including Mahmoud Farshchian, Majid Merhrgan, Mahin Afshanpour were also inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

A Living Human Treasure is, according to UNESCO, a person who possesses a high degree of the knowledge and skills required for performing or re-creating specific elements of the intangible cultural heritage.

