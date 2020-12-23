Iran in talks to buy foreign coronavirus vaccine: Health Ministry Spox

After a meeting with the officials of Golestan Medical Sciences University, she told IRNA that Foreign Ministry and Central Bank of Iran are seriously negotiating on the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine, hoping that the product will enter Iran with their help and having found a suitable way for foreign currency transaction.

Sanctions and the problem of transferring foreign currency have made difficult for Iran to buy and import foreign coronavirus vaccines, but the country's authorities are exploring ways to do so, she said.

Iran also has problems in providing other drugs than coronavirus vaccines including the flu vaccine, which will hopefully be resolved through prudence and planning, the official said.

In addition to efforts to buy the product from foreign companies, it is trying to produce it domestically as human trial phase of the Iranian vaccine will start soon, Sadat Lari said.

Vaccine injection does not mean the end of the pandemic; rather health guidelines should be observed until it is uprooted fully, she said.

