"Cinema Verite" announces winners

**National Competition Section

:Best Short Documentary's Director**

" Brother From the Barrens" by Ali Assadi, Rasoul Davari-

:Best Semi-Length Documentary's Director**

"- "Kal Fatemeh" by Mahdi Zamanpour Kiasari

:Best Feature-Length Documentaries' Director**

"Fill in the Blanks" by Atiyeh Zare Arandi-

Best Researcher:**

- "Iranian Animation" by Mehrdad Sheikhan

Best Cameraman:**

"Kal Fatemeh" by Davood Rahmani-

Best Sound:**

"Dry Pond Dragonfly", Arash Qasemi (Sound Design)-

**Best Edit:

"Houbara", Mostafa Gandomkar, Sogol Moradi -

Best Narration Writing:**

- "Taher", Narration Writer: Amir Masoud Hosseini, Narrator: Siamak Safari

:Best Music**

-"Last Breathes", Kiavosh Saheb Nasaq

:Best Producer**

– "Fill in the Blanks", Atiyeh Zareh Avandi

**Special Award of Jury Boards

"On the Ground" by Mohsen Khan Jahani-

**Avini Award Section

**Bronze trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 180 million Rials is awarded to "Ali Mohammad Zolfaghari" the director of "Ramadi Report."

**Silver trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 200 million Rials is awarded to "Hassan Jafari " the director of "Immigrant Swallows."

**Golden trophy of Martyr Avini, diploma of honor, and the cash prize of 220 million Rials are awarded to “Mahdi Shah Mohammadi” director of "Eighteen Thousand Feet."

**The Special Jury Awards went to "Fish Island" by Reza Azamian and Japanese Mohsen" by Vahid Faraji"

**The Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye"

**Entrepreneurship Documentary Section

- Third Prize went to "It Is Raining Under This Umbrella" by Katayoun Jahangiri

Second Prize went to "F-A" by Farshad Ektebashi -

- First Prize went to "The Unfinished Way" by Asqar Qandzchi, Mostafa Razaq Karimi

The jury board also awarded Sohrab Nourbakhsh for "Little Creators."

Coronavirus special section:

- Third Prize went to "Impass" by Javad Yaqmouri, Mahdi Amini

- Second Prize went to "The 19th Block" by Masoud Dehnavi

- First Prize went to "Pesgholeh" by Majid Sheida

The jury board also awarded "There is Dawn" by Mohsen Jahani, Hashem Masoudi.

