Iran, China support 6 coronavirus research plans

According to Iran's National Science Foundation, the two research organizations started their new cooperation in late winter.

Researchers of the two countries sent their proposals and six of them were confirmed in the fields of making diagnostic kits, producing medicines, and producing vaccines.

Matching the scientists was an important measure taken in the cooperation to accelerate the implementation of the proposals.

CAS was established on November 1, 1949, in Beijing, where it is headquartered and has been the linchpin of China's drive to explore and harness high technology and the natural sciences for the benefit of China and the world, according to the CAS' official website.

