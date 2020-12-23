COVID-19 kills 153 more people in Iran

Some 6,261 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,075 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
Sadat Lari noted that 914,194 patients out of a total of 1,177,004 infected have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals so far.
Some 5,419 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.
She added that 7,201,567 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment