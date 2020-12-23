Dec 23, 2020, 2:17 PM
COVID-19 kills 153 more people in Iran

Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA – Some 153 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 54,156, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

Some 6,261 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,075  of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 914,194 patients out of a total of 1,177,004 infected have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals so far.

Some 5,419 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.

She added that 7,201,567 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

