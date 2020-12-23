Repair of most part of Arg-e Bam, southeastern Iran, completed

Mohsen Qasemi, director of cultural heritage office for the historical buildings, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday.

About 18 years ago, the 2,500-year-old Iranian building was damaged seriously by strong earthquake.

Few months after the incident, Arg-e Bam was put on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage in Danger in 2004, Qasemi noted adding its name was removed from the list in 2013 due to activities and researches performed by domestic and foreign experts to repair the historical site.

Reconstruction of several parts of Arg-e Bam will be completed coincident with anniversary of the quake on December 26, the official said.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake killed about 27,000 people in Bam, Kerman Province, in 2003, and ruined the city.

Qasemi announced that the historical building of Arg-e Bam is closed presently due to the pandemic.

He further hoped that the historical site would witness the presence of tourists once again in the post-pandemic era.

Arg-e Bam has been registered with UNESCO World Heritage list.

translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

