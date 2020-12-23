Russian official hails Tehran-Moscow oil cooperation

Speaking to IRNA, Khlopkov said that Russia attaches importance to cooperation with Iran in oil, gas and nuclear energy.

He described Iran and Russia as two oil giants and lauded Iranian oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh visit to Moscow.

Iran is an important member of OPEC and Russia has also has good cooperation with OPEC plus, so negotiations between two countries on situation of global market and other producers is of importance.

Asked about the meeting between Zanganeh and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, he said that Novak had stated that Russia is keen on reinforcing convergence and developing more cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Moscow is interested in maintaining cooperation with Tehran with regard to developing oil and gas fields and taking advantage of Russian technologies.

Referring to Russian companies’ cooperation in building phase 2 and 3 of Bushehr nuclear plant, he said there are various grounds for cooperation between two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khlopkov said that the US unilateral sanctions are the main issue for both sides cooperation, adding that two countries should expand energy cooperation by bypassing these sanctions and thwarting the effects of the illegal actions.

In Moscow, Zangeneh held talks with Russian Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and other oil officials in the host country.

At the end of his Moscow visit, Zangeneh told IRNA that his negotiations in Russia focused on stability in the global oil market.

As Russia has had a leading role in stabilizing the global market, the Moscow talks also focused on its serious cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) within the framework of OPEC plus, Zangeneh added.

He said that OPEC plus is to hold its next meeting on January 4, 2021.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarbi

9376**1416

