Iran stops direct flights to UK fearing mutated coronavirus

Harirchi told IRNA that several countries, including Europeans, have prohibited direct and indirect flights to and from the UK to prevent the new COVID-19.

He added that some countries have even prohibited all foreign travels fearing the spread of the new version of the COVID19.

The official went on to stress that no cases of the new COVID-19 have been detected in Iran.

He said that the indirect passengers from the UK are examined and will be quarantined for 14 days if found contaminated.

Harirchi added that all the passengers entering Iran before the UK’s announcement have been screened and will be tested if need be.

The important point here is that the UK, which kept accusing other countries of secrecy, has concealed the new mutation since September, he said.

A feature of RNA viruses, like coronavirus, is their constant change. They have changed many times before, sometimes with important outcomes and sometimes in slight and unimportant manners, he said.

He noted that the new mutation that has happened in the UK is said to have the power to increase its infection and pathogenesis up to 70%.

He added that the only way to fight the disease is to follow the usual protocols, like washing hands, wearing masks, and observing social distancing.

