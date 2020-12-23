UN paving way for lifting anti-Iran sanctions

International players are increasingly hopeful that the exit of President Donald Trump from the White House and the start of Joe Biden's presidency as of January 20, 2021 could be a good opportunity to push the US to abide by its international commitments. Biden worked as deputy president under Barak Obama and he played a key role in finalizing the 2015 international agreement between six world powers and Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Presenting the 10th report of the secretary-general on implementation of Resolution 2231, Guterres stressed the need to preserve the internationally recognized accord, calling on all member states as well as regional and global organizations to increase trade and economic ties with Iran.

Resolution 2231 defined that Iran's missile and arms issues are apart from its nuclear program. So, after Iran and the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) signed the JCPOA, which was endorsed through the United Nations' Resolution 2231, punitive measures were terminated.

The Trump administration tried to invoke the snapback mechanism against Iran despite its withdrawal from the nuclear accord in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the JCPOA, which was doomed to failure because other powers refused to support the US initiative to re-impose sanctions against Iran.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, has explicitly said that the US has no legal right to trigger the snapback mechanism against the Islamic Republic.

China and Russia also underlined that the United States has lost its place as a signatory to the JCPOA; so, the US is not considered a party to the nuclear agreement to pursue the snapback mechanism.

As a result of international opposition to US unilateralism, the US could not even extend the anti-Iran arms embargo.

Expressing regret for five steps made by Iran to reduce its obligations under the JCPOA, Guterres stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has underlined it would preserve the nuclear deal and the condition could be reversible if other signatories to the agreement live up to their commitments.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish