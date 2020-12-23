Assassination of Fakhrizadeh, huge loss to Muslim World: Pakistani scholar

Seyyed Mohammad Zahir Ali Shah Hamedani met with Iranian Consulate General in Karachi on Wednesday to pay homage to the Martyr Fakhrizadeh and expressed his condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, government and people of Iran on the tragic incident.

In a meeting with Iranian Counsel General Ahmad Mohammadi, he said that assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh, shortly after General Soleimani is a great loss of the Islamic Ummah.

The Pakistani figure, who is also a member of the Society for the Defense of Palestinian People, condemned any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime by some Arab countries, calling it a betrayal to the Palestinian cause, which is a major issue for the Islamic world.

The Consul General of Iran said that institution under the responsibility of Martyr Fakhrizadeh had taken effective steps to make the corona vaccine.

“This shows that the enemies of Iran even have no mercy about the health of ordinary people,” he said.

Mohammadi thanked the people of Pakistan for their respect to the martyrs of Iran and said such support is a great asset that has always been valued by the Supreme Leader and other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It should be noted that a large number of religious scholars and political figures regularly visit Iranian consular missions in Pakistan to pay their respects and recite Fateha for the Martyr Dr. Fakhrizadeh.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Ministry of Defense was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran in November.

During the exchange of fires, the security team members protecting the top Iranian scientist were also injured.

