Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 23

-- Two-time Oscar winner Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ shooting done

The shooting of ‘A Hero,’ the latest work of two-time Oscar winner director Asghar Farhadi, ended in Iranian city of Shiraz.

Iranian film editor Hayedeh Safiyari has begun the film’s editing.

Professional Iranian actors Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Nader Shahsavari, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai and Sarina Farhadi star in the film.

-- Iran inaugurates 28 energy projects

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian inaugurated 28 energy projects worth about $131.6 million on Tuesday.

The projects including three large power plants, five small-scale power plants, 16 power supply projects, and four network modification and optimization projects were put into operation in Tehran and Gilan provinces.

-- Tehran, Yerevan set to broaden trade ties: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Zohouri said the two countries’ senior officials are resolved to expand bilateral relations, adding that Armenian Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan is to pay a visit to Tehran in early 2021.

Zohuri made the remarks while addressing a virtual conference on the development of Iran-Armenia economic cooperation.

-- Rouhani Urges Closer Iran-Eurasia Cooperation

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday called for closer interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amid the pressure of sanctions.

Rouhani received a report on the implementation of free trade deals with the Eurasian Economic Union at a meeting of t Iran’s Economic Coordination Headquarters. The president said the figures on trade exchanges with the union during the past year indicate that working with the EAEU has opened the door to a new market for the export of Iranian products. Among the perfect opportunities that Iran should seize are the economic and trade capacities available in the Eurasian region, he said.

-- Iran Welcomes Russian Investment in Oil Industry

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh has called Russia a "strategic partner” during a visit to Moscow and invited Russian companies to invest in the Islamic Republic.

"We welcome the investment of Russian companies in the required sectors of the oil industry” in Iran, reports on Tuesday quoted Zanganeh as saying after meeting Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and new Energy Minister Nicolai Shulginov.

--Iranian Ministry of Sports Inks MoU With Japan

Iran’s Ministry of Sports in an online ceremony on Tuesday signed a cooperation MoU with the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Addressing the event, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar said "Sport is a valuable opportunity to preserve and promote universal values such as respect, cooperation and common goals between countries.”

-- Taliban is part of future solution in Afghanistan, says Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the Taliban is part of a future solution in Afghanistan, but not the whole solution, and there is a big difference between the two.

In an interview with TOLOnews aired on Monday, Zarif said “the Taliban has committed many terrorist acts,” and “we have not removed the Taliban [from our list of] terrorist groups in our laws.”

“We follow exactly what is decided by the UN Security Council,” Zarif reiterated, “but we do believe that the Taliban is a reality in the future.” He also said the U.S. should be a facilitator of the peace process in Afghanistan but should not simply make deals with the Taliban.

-- Artists criticize Iran’s multinational sharing of UNESCO Persian painting file

Several Iranian artists have criticized the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts (MCHTH) for agreeing to share the file on Persian painting with several other countries on a UNESCO list.

During its meeting last week, UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed the art of miniature as a common item between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Mohammad-Baqer Aqamiri, a prominent Iranian artist who has been working on Persian painting over the past 40 years, has called the word “miniature” a Latin import and said that using the word for Persian painting incorrect.

-- Discover Iran’s valley of the jinn!

Kal- e Jeni (“canyon of jinn”) is still unexplored by many potential travelers and adventurers who may not even know such a wonderful attraction exists on Earth!

Most visitors slowly drive towards the canyon in Tabas, east-central Iran, and stop at all of the same viewpoints, taking some photos, but doing little else. With a landscape so vast, it seems like it would take a serious investment of time and effort to experience what it has to offer and get away from the crowds.

Located some 30 kilometers northward of Tabas, a bunch of palm trees and marches in a wide valley, mark the scenic start of the journey, however, romance mixes with horror as the trip continues.

