Iran, Russia to synchronize electricity grid through Azerbaijan: Minister

Tehran, Dec 22, IRNA – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday that the synchronization program of the Electricity Network of Iran and the Russian Federation is on the agenda through the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ardakanian said in a joint press conference with Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev that all three countries (Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan) have agreed on this issue.

In this regard, Mustafayev also said Azerbaijan cooperates with Iran to synchronize Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia's electricity networks, and the necessary infrastructure has been provided.

Ardakanian called Azerbaijan an important neighbor for Iran and said the two countries cooperate well in electricity and water.

Two parties also discuss progress on Khoda-Afarin and Quiz Qala'si Hydroelectric Dam Projects.

He said that an agreement had been reached with Azerbaijan on the extension of energy exchanges and the development of electrical communications is also on the agenda.

