Zarif: Trump misuses Afghan peace talks as propaganda

Speaking about Iran's role in the Afghan peace plan, Zarif said that Iran supports the government and people of Afghanistan, adding that all Afghan groups should decide on the future of this country, and this is the policy of Iran towards Afghanistan.

Referring to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, he stated that Iran believes in the legal and calculated withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, but this should be done according to the will of the people of Afghanistan and not be done only by negotiating of the United States with the Taliban.

Regarding Iran's position on the future of Afghanistan, Zarif said that Iran's attitude is clear, and it is the people of Afghanistan that should determine their future in cooperation with the Taliban.

The Taliban is a group inside Afghanistan that has had terrorist acts. Today, it is essential that the Taliban be part of Afghanistan's future solution, but not the only future solution, which is a big difference between them, he said.

Pointing to the United States negotiation and agreement with the Taliban without the presence of the Afghan government, Zarif said that the US should facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue, not reach an agreement with a group instead of Afghans.

Referring to Iran's meeting with the Taliban delegation like other countries, Zarif stressed that Iran informed the Government of Afghanistan in all its meetings and relationships with the Taliban, and in many cases the Afghan government needed help.

He added that Iran's view is that the future basis of Afghanistan is the Islamic Republic, as well as the constitution of this country, but the final decision still belongs to the people of Afghanistan.

The focus of peace should be Afghanistan itself, others should not decide for Afghanistan from abroad, but neighbors are the first countries that suffer or benefit from the situation in Afghanistan, he reiterated.

Zarif expressed hope that one day security and peace will be ensured in Afghanistan and that Afghan refugees will return home.

Translated by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

7129**2050

