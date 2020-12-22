Iran calls on European sides to abide by commitments

Speaking during his weekly press conference, Rabiei made the remarks in response to recent remarks by a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson who has warned against the consequences of Iran’s reductions of nuclear commitments.

The French spokesperson has called on Tehran to remain committed to the whole text of the deal.

Islamic Republic of Iran is the plaintiff in the case of fundamental non-compliance with the obligations by the United States and Europe, Rabiei said.

The Iranian government spokesman made it clear that Iran cannot continue with its one-sided compliance to the obligations.

Rabiei said that Iran has reduced its nuclear commitments under the terms of Articles 26 and 36 of JCPOA and once the other parties comply with their commitments, Iran will stop its measures.

On remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi who said, “I cannot imagine that they (the Iranians) are going simply to say, 'We are back to square one' because square one is no longer there”, the Iranian spokesman said that Mr. Grossi has told the Iranian representative to the agency that he has just been referring to the technical aspect of the issue.

He said that the UN nuclear agency is a technical body which is expected to act in accordance with its duties to supervise and verify nuclear-related activities.

