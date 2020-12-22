JCPOA signatories looking towards future

At the end of the ministerial meeting, participants issued a statement underlining that all signatories of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should continue negotiations to ensure the full implementation of the deal.

The signatories to the JCPOA include China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany plus Iran emphasized that they would see the issue of the return of the United States to the agreement positively.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, wrote on his Twitter account that "#JCPOA participants stressed their efforts to preserve the deal. Full and effective implementation by all remains crucial. We agreed on the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters that after a year, another ministerial meeting was held by the remaining signatories of the JCPOA. “We are now at a sensitive juncture to preserve the nuclear deal following the US withdrawal from the accord and its subsequent maximum pressure campaign as well as the rollback of commitments by Iran,” he added.

Maas stressed that the nuclear deal is the best option and all sides should try to preserve it; so, the current opportunity should not be lost.

However, events in recent years prove that the Europeans have not tried to save the accord, but actually it was Iran that played a key role to preserve the international agreement.

The Trump administration imposed harsh sanctions on Iran to push Tehran to accept a so-called better agreement and prompt Iranians to negotiate their defensive missile program as well as their regional activity. However, Trump failed to achieve his goals.

Tehran has sent the same message in this respect, stressing that the JCPOA has been the result of years of negotiations and the Islamic Republic would not hold talks on the internationally recognized deal.

Therefore, other signatories to the JCPOA should show their goodwill and try to revive the deal through abiding by their non-accomplished commitments under the agreement.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish