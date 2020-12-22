Iran’s women’s weightlifting team starts training camp

Mohammad-Eshaq Narui, a weightlifting official of Sistan and Bauchestan Province, told IRNA that the training camp is to continue for two weeks.

Earlier on December 14, an official in Weightlifting Federation of Iran said that Iranian girl weightlifters will participate in the world competitions to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Maryam Manzi said that the Iranian girl weightlifting team will participate in 2021 IWF Junior World Championships (Jeddah, March 5-18, 2020).

Iranian girls’ weightlifting team will be in camps alongside the teenagers and adults. The adults team will participate in Asian completions to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Manzi said, adding that the Asian competitions are heard to be held in April, 2021.

She noted that the camps of the weightlifting team have been held in quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus epidemic and the athletes are really good conditions.

